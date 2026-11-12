Bouldercrest Road bridge over I-285 to close Thursday night in DeKalb County

Drivers who use Bouldercrest Road to cross I-285 in DeKalb County will need to take a detour starting Thursday night. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the bridge is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Crews will use the closure to raise the road leading to the bridge by 4 feet, so it lines up with the new span. When the closure ends, drivers will cross on the new bridge and have access to the new ramps for I-285 in both directions, GDOT said.

CBS News Atlanta

How to get around the closure

Northbound on Bouldercrest Road: Take I-285 east to Flat Shoals Road (Exit 48). Turn left to get onto I-285 west, then take Exit 51 and turn right to return to northbound Bouldercrest Road.

Take I-285 east to Flat Shoals Road (Exit 48). Turn left to get onto I-285 west, then take Exit 51 and turn right to return to northbound Bouldercrest Road. Southbound on Bouldercrest Road: Take I-285 west to Moreland Avenue (Exit 52). Turn left onto Moreland Avenue, continue south to Cedar Grove Road and turn left to return to Bouldercrest Road.

The closure is part of a $95 million project to rebuild the Bouldercrest Road interchange and improve traffic flow, according to GDOT. Drivers can check for updates at 511ga.org or by calling 511.