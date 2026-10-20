Boosie gets speeding ticket and help with suspended license during South Fulton traffic stop

Rapper Boosie received a speeding ticket in South Fulton on Friday, but the traffic stop also brought help with a suspended driver's license, according to police.

Officers conducting speed enforcement on South Fulton Parkway stopped the rapper on Oct. 16 and discovered his license was suspended, the South Fulton Police Department said in a statement.

Boosie told officers that another police department had informed him of the suspension during a separate traffic stop earlier that day.

A South Fulton officer helped him navigate the Georgia Department of Driver Services' online reinstatement process, including paying the required fee. Police emphasized that payment alone does not restore driving privileges; all applicable requirements must be completed and processed.

CBS News Atlanta

Boosie received a speeding citation and warnings for not wearing a seat belt and using a cellphone, the department said.

"Lucky I ran across some cool officers ... South Fulton," Boosie says in a video recording the encounter.

In a Facebook post, police explained that officers can consider the circumstances when deciding whether warnings, citations or other enforcement are appropriate within the law and department policy.

"Taking a few extra minutes to listen, explain, and help somebody understand what needs correcting is part of the job, too," the department wrote.

Police did not say whether Boosie's license has since been reinstated.