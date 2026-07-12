Boil water advisory remains, Headland Drive closed after water main break repair in East Point

The repair of the water main break on Headland Drive has been completed, but a boil water advisory remains in effect for residents in the affected area until further notice.

Headland Drive water main repaired, but boil water advisory remains in effect. City of East Point

According to officials, water quality testing is underway to ensure the integrity of the water distribution system before the advisory can be lifted.

As required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), the advisory will remain in place until all microbiological tests, conducted by a certified laboratory, are confirmed negative for total coliform bacteria.

Additionally, water samples must show a minimum chlorine residual of 0.2 mg/L throughout the distribution system, and laboratory results must be reviewed and approved by the Georgia EPD.

Residents may experience temporary low water pressure as the system recovers over the next several hours.

The water main break also caused significant damage to Headland Drive, including a sinkhole that has rendered the roadway unsafe.

For public safety, Headland Drive will remain closed between Plantation Drive and Bryant Drive until road restoration work is complete.

Officials thank the community for their patience and understanding as crews work to safely restore the area.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.