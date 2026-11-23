Some Lithia Springs customers should use boiled or bottled water after a water main break caused low pressure and service disruptions.

The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority said Monday that it has issued a boil water advisory for some of the area. Crews have isolated the 12-inch main break and hope to finish repairs Monday night.

The damaged pipe is at a creek crossing, buried 15 feet underground, making it difficult to reach. Crews have obtained specialized equipment to access and repair it, the authority said.

Customer outages are minimal, and the water system remains stable and is recovering, according to the update. The authority began calling affected customers around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority

Customers who experienced an outage or reduced water pressure should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing food, brushing teeth and other activities involving consumption.

The advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms the water is safe. The authority said it will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

Customers can check the outage map at ddewsa.com by selecting "Report Problem/View Outages," or "Report an Issue" on a mobile device, then scrolling to "View Outage Map."