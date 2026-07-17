Boil water advisory issued for South Fulton, Fairburn after power outage at Atlanta pump station

The City of Atlanta has issued a boil water advisory for tens of thousands of customers in South Fulton and Fairburn.

Authorities say a power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station has led the Department of Watershed Management to issue the advisory.

While power has been restored at the pump station, officials say they are monitoring operations and will test samples of the water for any potential health hazards.

Officials estimate that the advisory is impacting 47,800 customers.

A map of the area impacted by the boil water advisory. City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management

Residents and businesses in the affected area should boil all water for one minute past a rolling boil before use or use bottled water for any drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.

Until the advisory is lifted, you should not drink from public water fountains in the area.