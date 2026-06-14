Body of missing swimmer found after suspected drowning on Lake Lanier, authorities say

Authorities say they've found the body of 21-year-old swimmer Terrell Shelton, who disappeared in Lake Lanier after what investigators describe as a suspected drowning.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Robinson Park around 2:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a swimmer who had gone underwater and failed to resurface.

According to investigators, the man was swimming with friends toward an island near the park when he disappeared.

"When the friends looked back, they could no longer see him and believed he had gone underwater and did not resurface," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies, Hall County Fire Rescue personnel and officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

Marine units, rescue boats and dive teams searched the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Authorities said the water is roughly 30 feet deep where the swimmer was last seen.

Dive operations continued until approximately 9 p.m. Saturday before crews suspended the search due to darkness. Search efforts resumed Sunday morning.

The incident is the latest tragedy on Lake Lanier, one of the nation's busiest recreational lakes and a body of water that has become the subject of both public safety concerns and persistent folklore.

For years, Lake Lanier has occupied an outsized place in Georgia culture. Online discussions frequently point to the area's complicated history, including the remains of roads, structures and cemeteries that were flooded when the reservoir was created in the 1950s.

Many also reference Oscarville, a predominantly Black community whose residents were violently expelled from Forsyth County in 1912 before the land was eventually submerged beneath the lake decades later.

The history has fueled countless theories, documentaries, podcasts and social media posts that portray Lake Lanier as cursed or haunted.

Public safety officials, however, point to more practical explanations for the lake's reputation. Millions of people visit Lake Lanier each year, and authorities regularly respond to boating accidents, drownings and water rescues. Underwater debris, sudden drop-offs, low visibility and heavy recreational traffic can create dangerous conditions for swimmers and boaters alike.