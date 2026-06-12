Body of Atlanta 18-year-old recovered from Morgan County's Lake Rutledge

The body of an Atlanta teen who went missing in a Morgan County lake has been recovered, officials say.

In a video posted to Facebook on Thursday, Morgan County Sheriff Tyler Hooks said the 18-year-old's body had been recovered after an hours-long search.

The teen was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards, he said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the teen or shared any details about what led up to the situation.

A swimming area at Lake Rutledge in Morgan County, Georgia. Georgia Department of Natural Resources

"We had one goal in mind, and that was to help support this family and help bring them answers," Hooks said.

Hooks said the agency's hearts are with the teen's family and loved ones during their difficult time.