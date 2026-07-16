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Black bear caught on Nest Camera raiding bird feeder on Georgia family's front porch

By
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Christopher Harris

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A Ball Ground homeowner got an unexpected overnight visitor this week after a bear wandered onto the family's front porch and helped itself to a bird feeder.

The homeowner, Michael Pucci, said his wife discovered the Bird Buddy bird feeder knocked to the ground Wednesday morning while watering plants outside their home. Curious about what happened, the couple checked their Nest security camera and found footage showing a bear on their front walkway around 1:30 a.m.

According to Pucci, the bear pulled down the bird feeder and began eating the seed.

"We were both pretty shocked," Pucci said. "We never expected to see a bear right on our front porch."

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Georgia homeowner Michael Pucci said he and his wife were shocked when they saw the bear on their doorbell camera. Michael Pucci

The homeowner said the only damage appeared to be the bird feeder.

The couple also said several neighbors have reported seeing bears roaming through the Ball Ground neighborhood in recent weeks.

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