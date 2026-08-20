Beltline robbery suspects took victim's beanie and ran, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying four suspects accused of robbing someone at gunpoint and taking the victim's beanie on the Beltline.

According to an Atlanta Police Department news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE at about 9:35 p.m. Aug. 15.

The victim told officers that a group of men confronted him. Police said one of them displayed a gun and demanded his beanie.

The victim handed it over, and the four men ran away, police said. The victim was not injured.

Investigators released surveillance video showing the four people they are trying to identify. Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said the preliminary information could change.