"Beloved" Butts County Schools Superintendent dies at 50

The Butts County School District is mourning the loss of Superintendent Brent Lowe. He was 50 years old.

In a letter to the community Saturday, Butts County Board of Education Chair Kelly Strickland-King announced Lowe's death and expressed condolences on behalf of the board.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Superintendent, Brent Lowe," Strickland-King wrote.

According to the letter, Lowe joined Butts County Schools in 2022 and quickly became a valued member of the community. The board chair said he led the district with "grace, humor and unwavering dedication," earning the trust of colleagues, students and families.

The letter described Lowe as a leader who consistently put children first and devoted his recent years to serving students throughout the district.

"Mr. Lowe was a big presence with a big heart, who always put kids first in the work that he did," Strickland-King wrote. "He dedicated his recent years to the service of our children, and for that, the Butts County Schools community and family will be forever grateful."

School leaders acknowledged the impact of Lowe's death while expressing confidence that his work and contributions to the district will have a lasting legacy.

The Board of Education also asked the community to keep Lowe's wife, Brandi, his three children, his family and loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this time.

Butts County Coroner Lacey Prue confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that Lowe passed from natural causes at his home.

The City of Jackson also shared a statement regarding Lowe's passing on social media: "It is with deep sorrow that we recognize the loss of Brent Lowe, the Superintendent of Butts County Schools. His leadership and dedication have profoundly influenced our community, and we are thankful for his contributions. The Mayor, Council, and the City of Jackson offer our heartfelt sympathies to Brandi, Clint, Cal, Maggie, and the whole Butts County School System."