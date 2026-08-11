Bartow County deputy kills man accused of pulling out gun in McDonald's drive-thru, GBI says

A Bartow County deputy has shot and killed a man who officials say was accused of pointing a gun at a McDonald's employee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the incident began around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when deputies were sent to a McDonald's on the 1300 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Cartersville. According to the authorities, the law enforcement agency received a report that a man had pulled a weapon on an employee in the fast food restaurant's drive-thru.

A deputy that arrived on scene found the man, identified as 31-year-old Marcus Maurice Williams, in a nearby parking lot holding the gun, the GBI reports.

When the deputy gave Williams commands, officials say he refuse to comply, instead pointing the gun and firing at the deputy. The deputy fired at least one shot, hitting Williams.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The deputy was not injured.

A Bartow County deputy has shot and killed a man who officials say was accused of pointing a gun at a McDonald's employee. CBS News Atlanta

The investigation remain ongoing, and the GBI is asking anyone with information to call the agency's Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424 for its tipline at 800-597-8477.

This incident is the 51st shooting involving law enforcement in the state since the beginning of the year. Thirty of those have ended with a suspect killed, GBI data reveals.