Bartow County deputy, foster father charged with family violence after child abuse investigation, records show

A Bartow County deputy and foster father is facing a family violence battery charge after investigators say a child reported being whipped with a belt, leaving bruises that were still visible days later.

According to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Andrew Sean Williams was arrested July 15 on one misdemeanor count of first-offense family violence battery. Jail records show he was released the same day after posting a $2,500 property bond.

The investigation began July 10 after deputies received a report of possible child abuse at a home on Byars Road in Kingston. According to the incident report, a juvenile living at the residence was found riding a bicycle before being taken to the Bartow County Department of Family and Children Services office.

Investigators wrote that the child disclosed Williams had whipped him with a belt "at least 20 times" on his buttocks during an incident that allegedly occurred about five days earlier. The child also reportedly told investigators he ran away from the home because he was afraid to remain there.

A DFCS caseworker showed investigators photographs of the child's injuries, according to the report. Deputies wrote that the bruising appeared to be several days old but remained clearly visible across the child's buttocks and upper thigh.

The sheriff's office said several foster children were living at the residence. Members of DFCS, the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division and an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the home to conduct a welfare check. According to the report, the foster children were removed from the home shortly afterward.

The sheriff's office said the investigation has since been turned over to the GBI. The report does not indicate whether additional charges are expected.

Williams has been charged with one count of first-offense family violence battery, a misdemeanor. The charge remains an allegation, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.