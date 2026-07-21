Back-to-school 2026: Here's when every major metro Atlanta school district starts classes

Summer break is winding down for students across Georgia, with several school districts set to welcome students back to class before the calendar flips to August.

The earliest return date among districts listed is July 24, when students in Chattooga County Schools head back to the classroom.

Several other districts, including Banks, Barrow, Butts, Jackson, Lamar and Meriwether counties, begin classes between July 30 and July 31.

For much of metro Atlanta, the first week of August marks the return to school.

Here are the first day of classes for several of the region's largest school districts:

Cherokee County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 Clayton County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 Cobb County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 DeKalb County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 Fayette County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 Fulton County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 Henry County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 Habersham County: Aug. 7

Aug. 7 Hall County: Aug. 7

Aug. 7 Rockdale County: Aug. 3

Aug. 3 Gwinnett County: Aug. 5

Aug. 5 Douglas County: Aug. 5

Aug. 5 Forsyth County: Aug. 6

Aug. 6 Paulding County: Aug. 3

Among other Georgia districts, Pike County has one of the latest start dates, with students returning on Aug. 13.

Parents are encouraged to check with their local school district for bus schedules, school supply lists and any orientation events ahead of the first day of classes.