At North Gwinnett High School, Nakaya Manning wants each teenager to feel seen.

"Everyone loves her. She's very sweet, very nice," said student Sean Siepert.

"I want to be someone that they think of positively, who supported and encouraged them and believed in them and their potential, and help them see qualities and skills that they may not have recognized. And that is honestly the biggest reward," Manning said.

This is Manning's first school year as an assistant principal. She finished her time as a teacher last school year by earning the district's high school teacher of the year honor.

"I was honored as high school teacher of the year for Gwinnett County Public Schools," Manning said.

"She definitely deserves it," said student Logan Corney.

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Being out of the classroom gives her even more time with students.

"It's great to get out and talk with students. I meet with students one-on-one to support their academic needs," Manning said.

Manning said an administrator from her high school days inspired the educator she has become.

"She had a talent for being able to balance a nurturing mentality with disciplining students, and she always made you sit up straight. But at the end of the day, you knew that it was because she saw something in you and wanted you to be better," Manning said.

She wants to have that same impact on her students.

"I found that my love for education was helping students prepare for life after grade school and setting them up for success so that they can thrive whether they go to college, whether they enter the military or the workforce," Manning said.