Augusta ranks last, Atlanta score high among 342 U.S. cities for fitness in new national study

A new national study has ranked Augusta as the least fitness-friendly city in the United States, citing limited access to gyms, low walkability and high levels of physical inactivity.

The study, conducted by fitness app Reverse Health, analyzed 342 incorporated U.S. cities with populations of at least 100,000.

Researchers evaluated each city based on access to fitness facilities, park space, walkability, the local food environment, obesity rates, physical inactivity, and air quality before assigning an overall Fitness Index score.

Augusta finished last with a Fitness Index score of 14.1.

Among the factors that hurt Augusta's ranking:

Only 6.8 fitness establishments per 100,000 residents, among the lowest in the study.

A walkability score of 6.89, making it difficult for residents to incorporate walking into daily routines.

52.23% of restaurants measured were fast-food establishments.

36.1% of adults were classified as obese.

30.6% of adults were physically inactive.

Researchers said those factors combine to create an environment where staying active can require more planning, travel and expense.

"What is particularly interesting is that access to gyms alone does not determine how well a city supports an active lifestyle," Matt Jones, Reverse Health's head of nutrition, said in a statement. "The cities near the top tend to make activity easier in several different ways."

Jones said communities with walkable neighborhoods, accessible parks and healthier food options make it easier for residents to stay active as part of their daily routines instead of relying solely on gym workouts.

According to the study, cities near the bottom of the rankings often face the opposite challenge, with fewer fitness facilities and infrastructure that makes walking or outdoor exercise less practical.

How the top cities compared

Colorado's Boulder earned the No. 1 spot with a Fitness Index of 79.8, more than five times Augusta's score.

San Francisco and Denver rounded out the top three.

While Augusta was unfortunately the lowest-scoring city, Atlanta fared much better. It placed 13th out of 100. Sandy Springs also placed 37th.

Bottom 10 cities for fitness

According to the study, the 10 lowest-ranked cities were:

Augusta, Georgia Killeen, Texas Brownsville, Texas Edinburg, Texas Hesperia, California Las Cruces, New Mexico Victorville, California Visalia, California Rio Rancho, New Mexico (tie) Warren, Michigan (tie) Pueblo, Colorado

Researchers emphasized that while city infrastructure plays a role, residents can still build healthier habits through small, consistent changes.

The study examined every incorporated U.S. city with at least 100,000 residents and compared access to fitness establishments, green space, walkability, restaurant mix, obesity and inactivity rates, and air quality to develop its overall rankings.