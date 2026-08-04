Attorney in Gwinnett hot car infant death case calls on policy changes at state and federal levels

The attorney representing the woman who was arrested after police said her son died when she left him in a car, is calling on change at the state and federal levels.

It's been nearly a week since 29-year-old Deja Coleman was arrested after her one-year-old son, Daniel, was found dead inside her car.

Coleman faces a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree cruelty to children charge after Lawrenceville Police said Coleman left her son locked in her car in the employee parking lot of Northside Gwinnett Hospital where she worked.

Her attorney, Tom Ford, said Coleman had "medical grade sleep deprivation" which he said ultimately led to the tragedy.

"Forgotten baby syndrome is a phenomenon," Ford said. "It does happen... it's not because we've got callous mothers. It's because we've got tired mothers...medical grade, exhaustively tired mothers."

Because Coleman has been charged with second-degree murder, she currently faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison under Georgia law.

Ford wants to see that law change.

"I don't take umbrage with her being arrested," Ford said. "I don't take umbrage with her being charged with this current statute because this current statute, I suggest, simply needs to be tweaked so it doesn't have a minimum of a ten-year sentence. And I would suggest it needs to be tweaked so that one can get a bond under our laws as opposed to not get a bond right away."

Beyond the state level, Ford is calling on lawmakers to act at the federal level as well.

The attorney is proposing a bill called "The Zero Hot Car Infant Deaths Act" which he said would require affordable, cabin-screening technology in cars at the manufacturing stage.

"The sensor will check if the little baby is even breathing," Ford said. "You can see it's breathing under the blanket. So, the technology is there. We can put sensors in our car on the rear door so you won't back over somebody, we can put it inside the car as well."

Ford said he is not challenging the integrity or good faith of law enforcement or the state in charging Coleman with second-degree murder because it's state law.

However, he ultimately wants to see that charge dropped.