Atlantic Station's Twelve Midtown Hotel evacuated after power outage causes water issue

An Atlantic Station hotel was evacuated on Friday after officials say a power outage caused serious issues with the building's water.

The Atlanta Fire Department said the power disruption led to "unpotable water conditions" at Twelve Midtown Hotel on 17th Street.

According to a letter sent to the building's management, Fire Marshal Deteric Cummings said that the "prolonged power outage" has affected the building's water system, which is dependent on pumping equipment powered by electricity.

"The resulting loss of potable water to residential units poses and immediate danger to life stemming from unsafe sanitation conditions and associated public health risks within the occupied residential areas of the high-rise structure," Cummings wrote.

The evacuation will continue until crews are able to restore clean water to the building.

"AFRD personnel are actively engaged on scene andworking alongside building management and utility partners to ensure the safety of all occupants," the fire department told CBS News Atlanta. "Georgia Power is working around the clock to resolve the power issue.

Twelve Midtown Hotel was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to a power issue. CBS News Atlanta

Authorities have not shared details about what caused the power outage. In a statement, a spokesperson for Georgia Power said that the outage was not connected with any equipment the company owned or managed.

"Power can only be restored once the landlord completes any repairs that may be needed and confirms the building is ready to receive power from us," the statement read, in part. "We are prepared to move quickly once that's done."

The building's management is reportedly working with residents and guests to provide them alternative housing while the situation continues.