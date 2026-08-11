Atlantic Station under new management as Nordstrom Rack and Busy Bee Café move in

Atlantic Station has a new company overseeing its stores, restaurants and daily operations.

Trademark Property Company took over management, leasing and operations of the 138-acre Midtown development on Aug. 1, according to a news release from Atlantic Station.

The company hired Sean McIntosh as general manager of Atlantic Station's nearly 586,000 square feet of retail space. McIntosh previously served as the property's assistant general manager from 2006 to 2013.

Trademark said McIntosh will meet with tenants and people who live in surrounding neighborhoods in the coming weeks. The company also plans to launch a community survey and hire a senior asset manager based in Atlanta.

"Our first step is listening and understanding the community," Trademark founder and CEO Terry Montesi said.

The management change comes as Atlantic Station prepares to add Nordstrom Rack, Gocha's All Day, Playa Bowls and Busy Bee Café to its retail and dining lineup. The property said it will continue hosting events including Creator's Market, Wellness Wednesdays and Light the Station.