Atlanta's Trap Music Museum draws international visitors during FIFA World Cup

Local businesses in Atlanta are scoring big with the FIFA World Cup in town, including the landmark The Trap Music Museum.

The museum is less than two miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The general manager says they usually see 25,000 visitors a month, but that number has increased over the last few weeks with the hundreds of thousands of visitors in Atlanta for the World Cup.

"People that have walked through the doors have been people from Haiti, Morocco, Argentina, various places who have come through and shown their love and shown their excitement for what happened. The thing that excites me the most is when people come here and say they've seen more than they expected to see," said CJ Williams, the general manager of The Trap Music Museum.

CBS News Atlanta

The museum is a collection of artwork, sets, and exhibits that showcase how some of the biggest rappers made a name for themselves.

"When people come in, they are going to see a narrative that's authentic in its expression," Williams said. "It was very important to us to keep the stories of trap artists authentic. It tells a story of how these artists may have come from challenging experiences, challenging communities, challenging outcomes, but somehow found that through the avenue of trap music, they were able to realize their dreams."

The museum is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.