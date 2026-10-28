Atlanta's Rhodes Hall turns ghost stories into support for Georgia's historic buildings

A haunting piece of history in the heart of Midtown Atlanta is being preserved through its spooky stories.

The Legends and Lore Tours at Rhodes Hall help fund historic preservation throughout Georgia.

The tour takes guests through the Gilded Age mansion, built in 1904 for furniture magnate Amos Rhodes.

"When you first walk in and you see all of the beautiful stained glass and wood details and beautiful patterns on the wall and paintings," said Brianna Dietel, who went on the tour.

Tour guides share haunting tales and accounts of spooky sounds staff members hear after hours.

"Guests and staff have reported seeing a little girl in a white dress at the bottom of these stairs," said Traci Rothwell, with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. "A tall, lanky man with a black suit on the back staircase … It's more of unexplained sounds through the house that we've experienced, a lot of staff have experienced."

CBS News Atlanta

The tours are run by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit that revitalizes, advocates for and protects historic resources throughout the state.

"It is important to preserve Georgia's history, in the form of these historic houses throughout Georgia because they are part of the story of the state," Rothwell said.

Three tours are offered each night Oct. 27-29. Rhodes Hall will also host a Christmas event that helps fund preservation efforts.