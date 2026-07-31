Atlanta's ONE Musicfest pausing for 2026 for reimagining: "This new era starts now"

One of Atlanta's biggest music festivals is taking a break for 2026.

ONE Musicfest founder Jason Carter and his team announced on social media on Friday that they would be putting the festival on pause this year, saying that they wanted to take time to build the next iteration of the festival "with the same bold vision and a commitment to giving you the very best."

"This year is about reimagining what's next: new experiences, new energy, new ideas worthy of everything this community has built together," the post read in part.

The festival began 16 years ago at the King Plow Arts Center on Atlanta's Westside. Since then, it's quickly grown into an event that brought more than 100,000 concertgoers together at Atlanta parks and venues.

Ludacris performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025, in Atlanta. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Last year, the festival in Piedmont Park featured Future, Ludacris, The Roots, Doechii, a Dungeon Family reunion, and more.

Despite the pause, Carter said the plan is to come back "bigger and more dynamic" next October.

"This new era starts now," he wrote. "See you in 2027."