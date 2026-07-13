Atlanta's Mary Mac's Tea Room offering dining reservations for 1st time in 81-year history

After more than 80 years in business, Atlanta dining institution Mary Mac's Tea Room is making a big change.

The Midtown institution on Ponce de Leon Avenue is offering reservations for the first time in its history.

First opened in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, Mary Mac's has grown over the years from a small dining room to a 13,000-square-foot restaurant serving up Southern classics.

With guest demand still strong, the restaurant is hoping to give diners a little bit of certainty to their meals.

Don't get a reservation for the time you wanted? Don't worry. The restaurant says it will only reserve around a fifth of the capacity in its six dining rooms, meaning the rest will be open to walk-in guests.

Mary Mac's Tea Room has been serving up classic Southern dishes for more than 80 years. CBS News Atlanta

"While we always welcome walk-in guests, this new option gives diners the confidence of having a reserved table while preserving the warm Southern hospitality that has made Mary Mac's Tea Room 'Atlanta's Dining Room' a beloved Atlanta institution for generations," the restaurant said in a release announcing the reservation system.

To reserve your spot, go to Mary Mac's website.