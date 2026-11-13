Atlanta's first zoning rewrite in more than 40 years raises concerns about public input

Atlanta is rewriting its zoning laws for the first time in more than 40 years. Some neighborhood leaders are concerned about proposed changes and whether they'll have enough time to review them and share feedback from the people they represent.

The zoning rules determine what can be built in neighborhoods across the city. They regulate everything from housing types to building sizes and parking requirements.

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods met Thursday night to discuss the city's Zoning 2.0 plan. The meeting included disagreements about how Atlanta should grow and what is driving the city's high housing costs.

An outside consultant, Sara Bronin of Land Use Labs, has recommended changes to the city's proposed zoning rules. Some of those recommendations would allow more housing in existing neighborhoods and ease development restrictions.

Some neighborhood leaders are concerned about how those changes could affect their communities.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood, who represents District 8 and chairs the council's Zoning Committee, addressed the concerns during Thursday's meeting.

Norwood said she had heard some basic details about the consultant's recommendations but had not seen the full proposal. She said she was unsure which recommendations the city planned to include in the revised zoning plan.

Norwood said she planned to meet with Mayor Andre Dickens' office Friday.

She also discussed concerns about the original zoning plan, saying it had become difficult for people involved in development to understand.

"There were many good things about Zoning 2.0, but the biggest problem is just it's so complicated," said Norwood.

Norwood also discussed concerns about allowing larger residential lots to be divided into smaller ones.

The debate over zoning changes comes as Atlanta continues to face concerns about housing affordability.

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Florence LeCraw, an Atlanta resident, believes local zoning restrictions are a major reason housing costs have increased.

"The number one cause when you're having a big influx of people is local restrictions," said LeCraw.

LeCraw said other factors also contribute to housing costs, but she believes zoning restrictions are particularly important when more people are moving into an area.

Gloria Cheatham, who lives in Buckhead's Tuxedo Park neighborhood, disagrees.

"The real issue with respect to affordable housing is income inequality," said Cheatham.

Cheatham said wages have not kept up with rising housing costs. She believes that has made it harder for people with lower incomes to afford homes.

She also raised concerns about preserving Atlanta's neighborhoods and tree canopy.

Both women agree that Atlanta needs more affordable housing. They disagree about how much changing zoning rules would help.

The city is expected to introduce a revised zoning proposal on November 23.

Some neighborhood leaders are concerned that a City Council committee could consider the revised proposal in December before formal neighborhood reviews begin in January.

The proposed changes would affect neighborhoods across Atlanta, not just Buckhead.

No final changes have been approved.