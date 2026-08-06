Businesses say they're being forced to move as Atlanta's 1st Equinox comes to Buckhead Village

Equinox, the luxury fitness and lifestyle brand known for its high-end gyms in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, is finally coming to Atlanta.

But before construction begins, more than 30 small businesses say they're being forced to pack up their offices.

The company's first Atlanta location is planned for Buckhead Village, where it will occupy the space currently home to Number 18, a shared office workspace. Tenants there recently received notice that they must relocate in just a matter of weeks.

For Jacob Ayala, owner of JAC Reno, the news came as a surprise.

"I just got notice that they're going to be cancelling my lease … at my office," Ayala said in a video posted to social media.

Ayala had only been in the space for two months after signing what he believed would be a one-year lease. He said the Buckhead location had become an important part of his business, offering a professional place to meet clients close to where he lives and works.

"It was really good for meeting clients," Ayala told CBS News Atlanta. "I live, work, play in this area."

Jacob Ayala, owner of JAC Reno, said the news that his lease was being canceled came as a surprise. CBS News Atlanta

He knew Equinox planned to enter the Atlanta market. He just never imagined it would mean losing his office.

"So the notice they gave was pretty much kind of a shock," he said. "I knew that Equinox was coming to Atlanta. I just didn't know they were coming into this space."

According to Ayala, he received an email on July 27 informing him he would have approximately three weeks to relocate.

The workspace is managed by International Workplace Group (IWG), which told tenants it would assist with the transition by identifying another workspace, covering the first month's rent at the new location, helping with moving costs and providing a virtual office during the move.

While Ayala says the relocation is permitted under the terms of the lease, he said he didn't expect a shared office building to close while offering him and other tenants new one-year agreements.

"There was a lot of print there," he said. "I didn't go through every single line item. So that 100% is on me. But in the same token, you're not expecting a space like this to shut down, especially if they're offering a 12-month lease."

CBS News Atlanta reached out to IWG for comment but did not receive a response.

Another longtime tenant, who asked not to be identified, said she was upset and embarrassed to tell clients she would be closing an office she had occupied for more than five years.

Ayala says the short notice has left him scrambling.

"I'm not okay with having such short notice," he said. "Now I'm like, okay, what do I do now? I'm not too sure."