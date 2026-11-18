Finding a steady job can be challenging for young adults, especially when transportation and access to consistent employment opportunities stand in the way. A City of Atlanta workforce initiative is working to address those barriers while helping young people build skills for long-term careers.

The Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services, in partnership with the Atlanta Center for Self-Sufficiency, is hosting a three-day youth career readiness boot camp in the Thomasville Heights community. The program serves Atlanta residents ages 18 to 24, offering hands-on training, employment resources and connections to potential employers.

For 19-year-old Jordan Simmons, the opportunity represents another step toward financial independence.

Simmons hopes to attend Morris Brown College or Morehouse College and eventually pursue a career involving social media and content creation. But right now, his priority is finding steady employment.

"I think so far right now the biggest challenge is probably transportation and I think just finding consistent opportunities," Simmons said.

He is among 21 young adults who attended the boot camp, according to city officials.

Inside the classroom, participants work through real-world workplace scenarios, practice communication and interview skills, and learn how to manage conflict and professional responsibilities. Interactive exercises encourage participants to work together and consider how they would respond to challenges on the job.

The city says the program also provides assistance designed to remove barriers to employment, including MARTA cards, gas cards, professional clothing assistance, childcare support and career coaching.

Atlanta Labor Commissioner Theresa Austin-Gibbons said the goal is not simply to prepare young people for interviews but to help them secure permanent employment.

"The takeaway with this event today is that they get the skills that they need and then we place those individuals into employment, which will subsequently lead to permanent employment for them," Austin-Gibbons said.

The city says its youth career boot camps have served 236 participants since 2025, with 105 reported permanent job placements.

In 2025, 101 young adults participated, and 52 secured permanent employment, representing a placement rate of approximately 51.5%.

Participation increased to 135 in 2026, a nearly 34% increase over the previous year. The city reports 53 permanent job placements among this year's participants so far, with additional employment outcomes still developing.

The department also reports working with more than 200 employer partners, including Home Depot, Amazon and Bank of America. According to city officials, participating employers offer positions paying between $15 and $34 an hour, depending on the job and qualifications.

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Organizers say employment support continues after the three-day training ends. Career coaches help participants identify opportunities, connect with hiring events and pursue positions that align with their interests and skills.

The boot camp concludes Thursday with a capstone exercise in which participants deliver elevator pitches designed to simulate conversations with potential employers.

For Simmons, who is also participating in a separate 12-week At Promise Workforce program, the training is part of a larger effort to build a stable future.

"Getting a job to me would mean, like, being set for the future, being able to strive for greatness and grow," Simmons said.

The city has scheduled another youth career boot camp for Jan. 25-27, 2027, at 818 Pollard Boulevard in Atlanta. Interested residents can seek additional information through the Atlanta Department of Labor and Employment Services.

For Simmons and other participants, the hope is that the skills developed in the classroom will lead to something lasting: a steady paycheck, greater independence and an opportunity to build a career. For more details, click here.