Atlanta World Cup 2026: Local businesses near Mercedes-Benz Stadium seek more opportunities as tournament arrives

With FIFA World Cup events set to begin in Atlanta, some employees at businesses near Mercedes-Benz Stadium say they are hopeful the tournament will bring new customers—but they also want to ensure visitors venture beyond the stadium district.

Sierra Thompson, a bartender at Mr. Everything Cafe on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City, said the World Cup could be a major opportunity for local businesses.

"This being a two-month-long run, FIFA itself—I feel like it'll change the whole trajectory of what we have going on already," Thompson said.

However, she noted that some businesses have largely been preparing on their own.

"We've been making our own shirts for FIFA and definitely just getting in preparation on our own. No planning. No one has been around for us," she said.

Her comments come after community leaders and business advocates gathered Monday in Vine City to discuss concerns that World Cup-related opportunities are not reaching businesses closest to the stadium.

"We were told that it would benefit us… we would get business, everybody would get a taste, everybody would get a benefit, but we have not seen any of that," said Steven Muhammad of the Vine City Civic Association.

The City of Atlanta disputes the notion that local businesses have been left out. In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, the Mayor's Office pointed to Showcase Atlanta, a city initiative that connects local businesses with resources, training, funding opportunities, and major events such as the FIFA World Cup. City leaders said those efforts have been underway for years.

According to Showcase Atlanta and Invest Atlanta, business owners can register to join the city's supplier network and business directory, which helps connect local businesses with contract opportunities and major event organizers. Businesses can also access training, technical assistance,, and information about upcoming World Cup-related opportunities.

Despite her concerns, Thompson remains optimistic.

"When they go back home, they can say, 'Hey, I was in Atlanta and I went to brunch at JW Honey and then I went to have drinks at Mr. Everything Cafe,'" she said.

Resources for Business Owners

Business owners interested in learning more about FIFA-related opportunities can register with Showcase Atlanta through:

Showcase Atlanta Business Directory and Registration Portal

Additional FIFA World Cup small business resources are available through:

Invest Atlanta FIFA World Cup Small Business Resources