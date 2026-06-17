Atlanta woman charged after DEA seizes nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine from Forest Park home, authorities say

A metro Atlanta woman is facing federal drug trafficking charges after investigators say they discovered nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a Forest Park residence and detached garage.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, 36-year-old Maira Porras Corras was charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after a June 11 search of her home in Clayton County.

U.S. Attorney's Public Affairs Office

Authorities say Porras Corras is a citizen of Mexico.

Federal prosecutors allege the investigation began months earlier.

Court documents state that on March 24, 2026, Porras Corras allegedly sold approximately two pounds of methamphetamine to another individual in a church parking lot. Investigators later arrested her at her Forest Park residence and executed a search warrant.

U.S. Attorney's Public Affairs Office

Agents say they found roughly four pounds of suspected methamphetamine next to her bed.

In a detached garage, investigators allegedly discovered nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in large trash bags. Authorities also reported finding a digital scale, packaging materials and nearly $56,000 in cash believed to be connected to drug distribution activities.

"The seizure of approximately 200 pounds of methamphetamine prevented a devastating amount of methamphetamine from reaching neighborhoods and families," DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney's Public Affairs Office

The case remains under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecutors emphasized that the charges are allegations and that Porras Corras is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The seizure is the latest in a series of large methamphetamine cases reported across Georgia in recent years. CBS News Atlanta has previously reported on federal and local investigations involving methamphetamine shipments concealed in produce, including seizures involving celery and blackberries, as well as other trafficking operations tied to cartel investigations.

Authorities have not publicly linked the Forest Park case to those investigations, but law enforcement agencies continue to describe methamphetamine trafficking as a major enforcement priority throughout the state.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice's Operation Take Back America initiative, a nationwide effort that appears to be targeting drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal networks and immigration-related offenses, while also having a state purpose of stopping "political terrorism."