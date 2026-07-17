Atlanta Vibe gives young volleyball players a chance to learn from the pros

The Atlanta Vibe is helping grow the game of volleyball one young player at a time.

This week, the team hosted its Jr. Vibe volleyball camp for young athletes.

For 12-year-old Lauren Matthews, the camp has become a summer tradition.

"I was here last summer and my serve was okay, but I've been so much better since I've been here," Matthews said.

A year later, she says her game has improved.

"My skills have been growing. I've been serving better. We're working on a lot of skills, like serving," she said.

Cindy Long, director of the Jr. Vibe volleyball program, leads the weeklong camp.

Lauren Matthews participates in a drill during the Atlanta Vibe's Jr. Vibe volleyball camp at Notre Dame Academy in Duluth. The weeklong camp helps young athletes develop their skills while learning from coaches and professional players. Photo courtesy Atlanta Vibe

"We want to give kids an opportunity to be introduced to the sport of volleyball or take their game to the next level," Long said.

Throughout the week, campers work on drills designed to improve their technique and build confidence on the court.

"The sport is growing in participation numbers, so we want to provide opportunities," Long said. "What's so special about that is we can also connect them to our pro players."

Atlanta Vibe player Iga Wasilewska, a native of Poland who joined the team earlier this year, spent time coaching campers and sharing her experience.

"In my hometown, there was no opportunity for such a young kid," Wasilewska said. "So I'm super excited that they have these opportunities during the summer."

Matthews, who will enter seventh grade this fall, hopes to continue improving before trying out for her high school volleyball team in a few years.

"I hope to improve on my diving. I think we're doing it today," Matthews said. "It's going to help so much in my volleyball career just being here."

For Matthews and dozens of other young athletes, the camp is about more than learning new skills. It's an opportunity to build confidence, learn from professional players and take the next step in their volleyball journey.