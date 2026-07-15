Atlanta singles finding romance with FIFA World Cup visitors, survey finds

It's not just soccer stars playing the field this summer: singles have been taking advantage of the fresh faces visiting their hometowns for the FIFA World Cup, according to spokespeople at dating apps and matchmaking services.

According to dating website Datingadvice.com, Atlanta is ranked number two for the city of romance for the FIFA World Cup. 46% of the singles they surveyed say they have gone on dates or been romantically involved with a tournament visitor.

A spokesperson for Tinder says they've seen an increase in swipes, with a 47% increase in activity by international users in FIFA World Cup host cities and a 22% increase by domestic users.

Bumble reports an increase in interest for group events, and they've been getting a big turnout at watch parties for singles.

CBS News Atlanta

Founder of In The Wild Dating, Lexi Young, says her followers have been craving more in-person meet-cute opportunities, and the World Cup has provided just that with watch parties and an influx of visitors.

"I think it really has shown that people want an in-person connection, and sports are such a bonding concept. With sporting events, people have a shared interest in something. It obviously helps them connect on a deeper level," said Young. "I'm really seeing so many people come out of their shell and expand their horizons on different cultures and I think it has really helped the dating pool."

A single Atlanta resident who has been to multiple World Cup host cities says love is certainly in the air.

"I've been on my summer break, so I've been to four now. Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, and New York. And it's been awesome," said Katie Friedman. "I feel like it's been really fun hearing about people experiencing America for the first time. It's a great conversation starter: what have they seen, what are they liking."

"I think more people should be out here. This is a good atmosphere. They got drinks, they got food, they got music, you don't got to pay for nothing, it's a win," said Atlanta resident Rashad.