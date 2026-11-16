Atlanta Regional Commission approves $19.2 billion transportation plan for 2027-30

New sidewalks along Tara Boulevard, upgrades to Roswell Road and early design work for a park over Atlanta's Downtown Connector are part of a $19.2 billion transportation plan approved by the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The Transportation Improvement Program covers projects from 2027 through 2030 and includes federal, state and local funding. The commission said it selected 43 projects to receive a share of $89 million in federal funding included in the plan.

Those projects include:

Tara Boulevard in Clayton County: $5.4 million to buy land needed for a safety project that would fill sidewalk gaps on both sides of the road and add accessible ramps and streetlights.

$5.4 million to buy land needed for a safety project that would fill sidewalk gaps on both sides of the road and add accessible ramps and streetlights. The Stitch in downtown Atlanta: $3 million for early design work on a public green space over the Downtown Connector that would reconnect neighborhoods divided by the highway.

$3 million for early design work on a public green space over the Downtown Connector that would reconnect neighborhoods divided by the highway. Roswell Road in Sandy Springs: $9 million for improvements between Dunwoody Place and the Chattahoochee River, including a new intersection with a traffic signal, a path for walking and biking, and a sidewalk.

$9 million for improvements between Dunwoody Place and the Chattahoochee River, including a new intersection with a traffic signal, a path for walking and biking, and a sidewalk. MARTA in Clayton County: $8 million for a new operations and maintenance center that can accommodate zero-emission transit vehicles.

The board also updated its long-range transportation plan. With the four-year program included, the commission said the region has $83.4 billion in transportation funding planned through 2050.