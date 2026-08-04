Atlanta receives Bloomberg's Youth Climate Action Fund Award for the 3rd year in a row

For the third year in a row, Atlanta has been chosen by former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg's Bloomberg Philanthropies to receive funding through the Youth Climate Action Fund.

The organization says Atlanta's continued service and leadership in empowering young people to solve the climate crisis and advance Atlanta's climate resilience is why the city is receiving the award.

"Atlanta's young people are not waiting to inherit the future. They are helping build it today," said Mayor Andre Dickens in a released statement.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens speaks at a 2026 press conference. CBS News Atlanta

The city says the program has created tremendous opportunities for young people to fight climate change.

"This continued investment recognizes what we already know: when young people are given the opportunity to lead, they deliver innovative ideas that strengthen our neighborhoods and make Atlanta more resilient. We are proud that Atlanta youth continue to earn national and global recognition for their bold and enterprising work," Mayor Dickens said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has contributed over $200,000 in award money since 2024, the city reports. That money has been used to a support a program touting 30 youth-led project teams, engaged over 1,500 of Atlanta's youth, and advanced projects aligned with Atlanta's vision to move towards a "100% clean energy future."

An example of one of those projects is 19-year-old Georgia Tech student Ann Lin's microplastics project.

According to Rough Draft Atlanta, Lin "trained 20 high school and college students to collect water samples at sites along the Chattahoochee River and analyze them in a chemistry lab. Her team established the first database of microplastics in Atlanta's natural waters and hosted a forum to share their findings publicly."

To hear more about the award from Mayor Dickens, check out and download this video produced by the Mayor's Office of Communications about the YCAF.