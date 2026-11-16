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Atlanta ranks No. 5 among America's "most sinful" cities, report says

By
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital content producer for CBS Atlanta and the South region.
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Christopher Harris

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Atlanta landed in the top five of WalletHub's 2026 "Most Sinful Cities in America" ranking, coming in behind Las Vegas, Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

The personal finance company compared 182 cities using 37 measures grouped into seven categories, including what it calls "lust," "jealousy," and "greed." WalletHub weighted the measures to calculate each city's overall score. Some of the data was available only at the state level.

BMI Atlanta Acoustic Lounge
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 6: Midtown Atlanta Skyline during BMI Atlanta Acoustic Lounge at The Retreat by Gathering Spot on November 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) Prince Williams

Atlanta ranked second in WalletHub's "lust" category, third in "jealousy," ninth in "vanity" and 13th in "anger and hatred." It ranked much lower in "excesses and vices" at No. 140 and in "greed" at No. 172.

Check out the full list of the "Most Sinful Cities in America" here.

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