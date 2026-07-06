Atlanta ranks number 1 in U.S. for debt collection calls, new study finds

Atlanta residents are receiving debt collection calls at a higher rate than any other major metro area in the country, according to a new study analyzing Federal Trade Commission complaint data.

The analysis by NumberBarn found Atlanta ranked first nationwide for debt collection complaints after adjusting for population. Georgia also ranked No. 1 among all states for debt collection complaints per capita.

The report comes as Americans filed more than 471,000 debt collection complaints with the FTC in 2025, more than double the number reported the previous year.

Nearly half of those complaints alleged collectors used abusive, threatening or harassing tactics.

Researchers note that not every complaint involves a legitimate debt collector. In many cases, consumers reported they did not believe they owed the debt or suspected the calls were fraudulent.

The study found Georgia was followed by Texas, Florida and Louisiana among states with the highest rates of debt collection complaints. Every state experienced an increase in complaints during 2025, with several posting triple-digit year-over-year growth.

Among metro areas, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Memphis joined Atlanta near the top for debt collection complaint rates. Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York and Miami also recorded the largest overall volumes of complaints.

Researchers say several factors may be driving the increase, including higher consumer debt levels, more aggressive collection efforts and greater awareness of the FTC's complaint process.

The study also found adults between ages 30 and 39 submitted the largest share of complaints in 2025, followed by those ages 40 to 49 and 20 to 29—groups often balancing mortgages, auto loans, student debt and other financial obligations.

How to protect yourself

If you receive repeated debt collection calls, consumer advocates recommend: