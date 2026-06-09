Atlanta ramps up for FIFA World Cup: Street upgrades, free tickets, and citywide festivities await fans

Atlanta is six days from the first match of the FIFA Men's World Cup.

Mayor Andre Dickens and city leaders updated the public on the city's preparations.

"By Atlanta's first match, ATL DOT will have resurfaced more than two dozen miles of streets, restriped 200 intersections, installed 150 new streetlights, and repaired 14 miles of sidewalks," Dickens said.

This effort is just one part of the citywide push to beautify Atlanta's streets in anticipation of the FIFA Men's World Cup.

"11 FIFA themed murals that celebrate our culture, our creativity and our neighborhoods," Dickens said.

In addition to these upgrades, the excitement is reflected in ticket prices: According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the first World Cup match in Atlanta start around $700 and go up to more than $2,000.

Recognizing these high prices, the city says it will give out free World Cup tickets.

"We will be providing some tickets to the games to our citizens. You might see some familiar faces coming into some of the community centers, coming to some of the businesses, providing them with some tickets," Lamar Stewart, the executive director of Showcase Atlanta, said.

Beyond ticket distribution, soccer fans can expect free World Cup watch parties throughout Atlanta.

"We have community activations from the Beltline Fest at Pittsburgh Yards to Little Five Points to Buckhead to Bankhead. The Old Fourth Ward Festival watch party will be kicking off this Friday," Stewart said.