Atlanta Public Schools helps residents find opportunity through free English as a Second Language classes

More than 100 people move to metro Atlanta daily, the Atlanta Regional Commission says. Some of those new residents are new to the United States and speak languages other than English.

To make the transition easier, Atlanta Public Schools offers free opportunities through its education programs designed to help residents build their English-language skills, earn a GED or HiSET, and prepare for greater career and educational opportunities.

APS also partners with local nonprofits that help participants prepare for the citizenship test.

Through its adult education programs, English as a Second Language, or ESL, has become a popular class. Students come in at all skill levels of reading, writing, and understanding English.

Atlanta Public Schools offers free classes that help teach basic skills of literary and numeracy. CBS News Atlanta

"Adult Education is a program that offers free 99 classes," Atlanta Public Schools Adult Education Program Administrator Monique Brown said. "We are at the Atlanta Public Schools Instructional Service Center located in the historic West End. It means the world to them. Sometimes it means that they're able to provide for themselves and their families because they're able to get a better-paying job and more opportunities open up."

Brown said for almost three decades Atlanta Public Schools' Adult Education has offered a multitude of free classes, teaching basic skills like literacy and numeracy. She said ESL is especially important for representation. Some current ESL classes have more than a dozen countries represented.

Brown said all students go through an intake process to see their baseline for reading, writing, speaking, and understanding English.

Alan Silva, 38, moved to Atlanta last year from Brazil. Brown said Silva required an interpreter before starting the class. Now, Silva has become a model for the impact of the ESL class and how much progress someone can make in a year.

"It's very important to me, and I'm very grateful to the school because helping me a lot to stay here and adapt here," Silva said. "This is helping me to work and to talk with the people. I always think my English is not good, but the people with me always talk to me and say, 'Your English is very good. Your English is better than when you moved to Atlanta.'"

Alan Silva moved to Atlanta last year from Brazil and has seen great progress in his English thanks to the classes. CBS News Atlanta

A variety of in-person and virtual class schedule options are offered Monday through Thursday to meet students' needs and provide opportunities for people who may need a pathway that's not traditional. Qualifying ages range from 16 years old and up. A full list of free classes, opportunities, qualifications to sign up, registering, or walking in can be found here.