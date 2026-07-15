Atlanta police seek person of interest in deadly Decatur Street homicide, offer $5,000 reward

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a deadly July 7 homicide near downtown Atlanta.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit released surveillance video of a person they believe may have information about the case.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

According to police, officers responded around 3:53 a.m. on July 7 to a report of a possible robbery near 360 Decatur St. SE.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators have since classified the case as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person shown in the released surveillance videos or who has information about the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by:

Calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Using the P3 Tips mobile app

Texting CSGA to 738477

Tipsters do not have to provide their names to be eligible for the reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.