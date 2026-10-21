Atlanta police searching for suspects in apartment shooting that hospitalized 13-year-old boy

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a group of suspects in a shooting that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital over the weekend.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday at the Capitol Vanira apartments on the 900 block of Hank Aaron Drive SE.

Officers got to the scene and found the teenage victim shot at least once. Medics rushed the teen to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators say the victim was inside the home when a group opened fire, shooting multiple rounds into the apartment.

The Atlanta Police Department shared surveillance video showing six people wearing hoodies walking into the complex less than 10 minutes before the shooting took place, identifying the group as suspects.

Atlanta police believe the individuals caught on security cameras were the suspects in a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. Atlanta Police Department

After the shooting, the group left the area, heading northbound on Fraser Street SE, investigators said. Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive behind the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone who has information that could help with the investigation to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 or go to www.stopcrimeatl.org.