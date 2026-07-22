Two Matties Calls issued in metro Atlanta as police search for missing 54-year-old man, 77-year-old man with dimentia

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 54-year-old man who was last seen at his southeast Atlanta home earlier this week.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 3:46 p.m. Wednesday to the 1401 block of Jonesboro Road NE regarding a missing adult.

Investigators said Henry Marcell Williams was last seen around noon on Tuesday, July 21, at his home on Jonesboro Road SE.

Atlanta police are searching for 54-year-old Henry Marcell Williams, who was last seen at his southeast Atlanta home earlier this week Provided by Atlanta Police Department

Williams is described as a Black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. He has brown eyes, tattoos on his chest, upper arms and wrist, and uses a walker to get around.

Police said he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and no shirt.

Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the broader community and described the shooting as an isolated incident involving known parties.

Decatur police searching for Steve Chang, last seen in Decatur

Authorities are also searching for Steve Chang, 77, who was last seen at 6 p.m. on July 22 leaving the 2700 block of N. Decatur Rd.

According to investigators, Chang was last observed leaving a hospital in the area and may have boarded a MARTA train or bus afterward.

Steve Chang is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing an orange shirt and khaki pants at the time he was last seen.

Steve Chang, 77, was last seen at 6 p.m. on July 22 leaving the 2700 block of N. Decatur Rd. Provided by DeKalb Police Department

Anyone who has seen Steve Chang or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Authorities and Mr. Chang's family thank the community for their assistance as the search continues.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.