Atlanta police searching for leads in deadly shooting of man on Centennial Olympic Park Drive

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help solving a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the killing of Jaylon "JBake" Baker.

Jaylon Baker was found shot to death in Atlanta shortly after noon on Sept. 2. Atlanta Police Department

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW around 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 2 after receiving reports of a person down.

At the scene, officers found Baker, who authorities described as "not alert, conscious, or breathing." He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators have shared very few details about the case other than saying the shooting has been determined to be a homicide.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.