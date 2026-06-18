Atlanta police release video of street racing crackdown that led to 7 arrests

New police video shows how officers brought down several street racers over the weekend at an illegal car meet-up in Southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said it received a report of the event at Anderson Ave. SW & Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. around 10 p.m. Sunday. Cameras from the department's Phoenix Air Unit captured the cars performing burnouts and donuts in front of spectators.

With the help of the Georgia State Patrol and the APD officers assisting from above, two cars connected with the meet-up were stopped and impounded.

Seven suspects were arrested and charged with a slew of crimes, including participation in street racing, reckless driving exhibitions, laying drag, attempting to elude, and failure to display a license plate, among other charges.