Atlanta police investigating deadly triple shooting after 16-year-old found dead near Washington Street SW

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead and two other people injured over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to police, officers responded around 10:07 p.m. on July 4 to reports of a person shot near the 999 block of Washington Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. They were taken for medical treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

As investigators continued to examine the case, they determined the shooting may have involved a third victim.

On July 6, investigators canvassing the area along Washington Street SW found a 16-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The department's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims or said what led to the shooting. It is also unclear whether investigators have identified any suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities noted that the information released so far is preliminary and could change as detectives gather additional evidence.