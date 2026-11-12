Atlanta police identify man found shot and buried in shallow grave

Atlanta police have identified the man found shot and buried in a shallow grave in southwest Atlanta as Rayshon Edward Tooley, 57. He was known in the neighborhood as "Shon-Shon."

At a news conference Thursday, police said Tooley had been shot multiple times and may have been buried for two to four weeks before officers found him. Investigators believe he was killed near the abandoned home where they think he had been staying.

Police said officers responded to the property on Susan Lane SW around noon Nov. 5. A police dog from Sandy Springs alerted officers to an area along the tree line, where they found Tooley's body beneath debris, according to the department's preliminary report.

Police described Tooley as well known in the community and called him a "good citizen." The homicide investigation remains active.