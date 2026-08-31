Atlanta nurse urges others to seek care after doctors unexpectedly find brain tumor

A 24-year-old Atlanta nurse who needed surgery days after doctors unexpectedly found a brain tumor is urging others not to ignore changes in their health.

Cameron Ferenchik was two months into her job as a nurse at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta when she noticed swollen lymph nodes in her neck.

She went to have them examined, and an MRI revealed something unexpected in her brain.

"My primary care doctor calls me the next day and was like, 'Hey, your lymph nodes actually look fine, but we incidentally found a mass in your brain,'" Ferenchik said. "I was like, 'What?' You don't ever expect that. I was just in shock and didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't expect to be going to surgery just a couple of days later."

Doctors determined that the mass was a tumor in the center of her brain that was blocking the flow of spinal fluid.

"I had surgery to remove the tumor. They went in through the back of my head," Ferenchik said. "That's when Dr. Robinson went in to try to remove as much of the tumor as he could. I think seeking care early and often is so important."

Ferenchik said the tumor was not cancerous.

CBS News Atlanta

Dr. Jim Robinson, a neurosurgeon at Northside Hospital, removed part of the tumor. He showed CBS News Atlanta's Leondra Head an image of the mass.

"It could have killed her," Robinson said. "Fortunately, she noted symptoms. It came to our awareness, and we were able to intervene before anything bad happened to her."

August is Neurosurgery Awareness Month, which highlights the role neurosurgeons play in treating conditions involving the brain, spine and nervous system.

Robinson said headaches are a common symptom of brain tumors. Symptoms vary depending on a tumor's size and location and can also include vision or speech problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic recommends contacting a health care professional if you experience persistent symptoms that concern you.