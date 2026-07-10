Atlanta nonprofit helps foster youth start college at HBCUs with furnished dorm rooms

For many students, moving into a college dorm is an exciting milestone. But for those aging out of the foster care system, starting college without family support can be especially challenging.

That's where Atlanta nonprofit Move-In Day Mafia steps in.

The organization helps students attending historically Black colleges and universities settle into campus life by furnishing dorm rooms, providing monthly care packages and connecting them with a support network.

CBS News Atlanta

Now, the nonprofit is raising money to continue that mission through its annual HBCU Bingo Experience fundraiser.

"We established it in 2022. We provide decked-out dorm rooms and monthly care packages for HBCU students who have aged out of foster care, are unhoused or are navigating college alone," founder Tee J. Mercer said.

The HBCU Bingo Experience is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Morris Center.

Mercer said television host Sherri Shepherd and Special K of "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" are expected to attend in support of the organization.

Tickets are buy one, get one free and available at HBCUBingo.com.

"General admission is $107 for 107 HBCUs," Mercer said.