Atlanta named 1 of Uber's "most forgetful" cities: Here's what people are leaving behind

Ever kicked yourself because you've left something behind in a rideshare? If you live in Atlanta, you're definitely not alone.

Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, a catalog of the wild things left behind by riders in the last year. The company found that Atlanta is the ninth-most "forgetful" city in the country, meaning that riders here are more likely to leave something than most.

While Atlanta is high up on the list, the top spots are taken by New York, Miami, and Chicago.

The company says the most commonly forgotten items found by its rideshare drivers are phones, wallets, luggage, keys, and headphones.

Some of the stranger things found in 2025 included dentures with two teeth, breast milk, 420 donuts, a 75-gallon fish tank, a textured photo with a rhinestone picture of Jesus, 2 pounds of blue raspberry Gushers, and a full kitchen faucet.

When it comes to sports items on the list, a fan of the Dirty Birds had some bad luck after a driver reported finding a ticket to the Falcons game in their vehicle.

If you do lose something in an Uber, don't worry. Georgians can now request an Uber trip directly in the app to have their lost item returned to them.

You can learn more about the service and see the rest of the unique left-behind items on Uber's website.