Atlanta mother arrested after child found wandering alone by passerby, police say

A mother has been arrested after police say her child was found wandering alone in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday night, police say.

According to authorities, a passerby found the child at around 11:35 p.m. on the 400 block of Luckie Street, just a few blocks away from the Georgia Aquarium, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the World of Coca-Cola.

Police say the child appeared to be nonverbal and was only clothed in a black T-shirt.

The child was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Hughes Spalding Hospital for treatment and to be evaluated while officers canvassed the area to try to find their parent or guardian.

While searching, officials say the child's mother, identified as 34-year-old Kira Jackson, arrived at the scene. After an interview, officers arrested Jackson and charged her with second-degree cruelty to children.

Investigators have not shared any other identifying details about the child or any updates about their current condition.

Jackson remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.