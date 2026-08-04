Atlanta moms celebrate the 1st day of school at The Dropoff Party Atlanta
While students head back to class across the metro the first week of August, more than 150 metro Atlanta moms celebrated the start of the school year with a party of their own.
The Dropoff Party Atlanta returned to Sea Salt Seafood, bringing together mothers from across the city for a morning of music, dancing, brunch, shopping and community.
Hosted as a celebration of moms after a busy summer of camps, carpools and family activities, the event featured a DJ, signature cocktails, a photo booth and shopping opportunities with local businesses.
Organizers say the event was designed to give moms a chance to reconnect, recharge and focus on themselves as a new school year begins.
The celebration highlighted the often-overlooked role moms play in getting families ready for the school year, creating a space for attendees to relax, build community and mark the start of a new season together.