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Atlanta moms celebrate the 1st day of school at The Dropoff Party Atlanta

By
Alexa Liacko
Alexa Liacko
Multi-Skilled Journalist, CBS News Atlanta
Alexa Liacko is the traffic anchor as well as a multi-skilled journalist for CBS News Atlanta. She is passionate about telling impactful stories that highlight solution-makers and people spreading joy throughout Georgia.
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Alexa Liacko

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While students head back to class across the metro the first week of August, more than 150 metro Atlanta moms celebrated the start of the school year with a party of their own.

The Dropoff Party Atlanta returned to Sea Salt Seafood, bringing together mothers from across the city for a morning of music, dancing, brunch, shopping and community.

Hosted as a celebration of moms after a busy summer of camps, carpools and family activities, the event featured a DJ, signature cocktails, a photo booth and shopping opportunities with local businesses.

Organizers say the event was designed to give moms a chance to reconnect, recharge and focus on themselves as a new school year begins.

The celebration highlighted the often-overlooked role moms play in getting families ready for the school year, creating a space for attendees to relax, build community and mark the start of a new season together.

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