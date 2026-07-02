Atlanta middle school cuts discipline referrals by 50% through kindness-focused approach: "Every class, every day, our teachers start with connection before content."

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School is proving that one simple question at the start of class can make a big difference.

The Atlanta Public Schools campus has been named one of 32 schools nationwide to receive a national Kindness Designation for the 2025-26 school year from Teach Kindness.

The recognition highlights schools that prioritize relationship-building and positive school culture.

School leaders say the strategy is straightforward: build relationships before opening a textbook.

Nearly 900 students begin each class with a brief conversation designed to help classmates and teachers connect.

"One of the first things we did was change our entire instructional framework," Principal Kimberly Sewell told CBS News Atlanta. "Every class, every day, our teachers start with connection before content. For 30 seconds, we ask students something simple, like their favorite pizza topping or what makes them happy."

The school's approach extends beyond the classroom.

Staff members are encouraged to greet students and build positive interactions before correcting behavior.

Since adopting the approach two years ago, Sewell said discipline referrals have dropped by about 50%, attendance has increased, and more students are choosing to resolve conflicts through conversation instead of physical altercations.