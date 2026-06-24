Atlanta mayor temporarily pauses building new self-storage facilities in the city

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is putting building new self-storage developments in the city on pause.

The mayor signed an executive order on Tuesday creating a temporary moratorium on building any new self-storage developments in the city, directing Atlanta's Department of City Planning's Office of Buildings and Office of Zoning and Development to refuse any new permit applications related to the facilities.

The order argues that the self-storage facilities lead to traffic, generate few jobs for residents, and can "curtail commercial vitality along key neighborhood corridors."

"Atlanta is growing, and we have a responsibility to make sure that growth creates opportunity for the people who call our neighborhoods home," Dickens said. "This Executive Order is not about eliminating self-storage facilities—it is about ensuring we are thoughtful about where they belong. In communities where families need housing, grocery stores, jobs, and gathering spaces, we cannot afford to lose critical land without asking whether that development advances our vision for a stronger, healthier Atlanta."

Dickens also pointed to new legislation currently in the Atlanta City Council's Zoning Committee, which could amend the city code to allow for a special permit process for such facilities and evaluate their impact on neighborhoods. The legislation includes a 180-day moratorium on the acceptance of new storage-unit permits

"As Atlanta continues to grow, we have to be intentional about how we use the limited land we have left," said Councilmember Dustin Hillis, who is sponsoring the zoning proposal. "This legislation gives us time to make sure our zoning policies reflect our priorities — creating complete communities with housing options, access to services, thriving corridors, and opportunities for residents."

The executive order will remain in effect until the next Atlanta City Council meeting, set for July 6, where the council will consider the moratorium.