Atlanta may be central site for 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup matches, events

After this year's FIFA Men's World Cup games in Atlanta, the Women's World Cup may have its own time in Georgia in 2031.

Atlanta is one of the U.S. cities included in the U.S.-Mexico-Costa Rica-Jamaica proposal for 2031, the only bid for that year's games. A bid evaluation report released by the sport's governing body on Wednesday gave the proposal a score of 4.4 out of 5.

FIFA noted in its evaluation that the bid "exceeded the minimum hosting requirements in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031 technical evaluation."

In the bid, the United States Soccer Federation proposed 14 American sites among 20 possible venues to host games for the 2031 Women's World Cup, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Twenty-six additional U.S. stadiums were mentioned as suitable venues for a 48-nation tournament the bidders project would draw 4.5 million fans and generate about $4 billion in revenue, up from $570 million for 2023 in Australia and New Zealand and a projection of $1 billion for next year's tournament in Brazil.

A general view of kick off during the FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta. Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

In the case of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, FIFA noted its connection with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and major public transit hubs.

"Given its successful operation during both the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026, no major spatial risks are contemplated," FIFA wrote in its report. "Notably, the stadium has a retractable roof, which is generally regarded as highly valuable."

The organization also credited the stadium's IT infrastructure, sustainability, and capacity.

Outside of the games, the bid also proposes making Atlanta a central hub of the 2031 Women's World Cup, suggesting the Fox Threatre and Woodruff Arts Center as sites for the Draw. Other events could happen at the Georgia World Congress Center and the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, the bid notes.

FIFA officials seem to be in agreement with bid, writing that locations "appear well positioned to meet the requirements, benefiting from strong international connectivity and a proven track record in hosting large‑scale international events."

With the evaluation passed, the bid will now go before the FIFA Congress who will make their final decision later this month.